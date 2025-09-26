Suryakumar Yadav, Haris Rauf penalised 30% for ICC code violation: report

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (right) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) celebrate wickets for their respective sides.— Reuters/AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf 30% of their match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup, according to ESPNCricinfo report.

The sanctions were handed down by ICC match referee Richie Richardson following incidents during the Pakistan-India matches earlier this month, the report added.

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan was not fined and let off with a warning by ICC referee, it said.

However, the ICC has not yet issued an official press release confirming the penalties imposed on the players.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to personally pay the fine imposed on pacer Haris Rauf, according to sources.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined for making comments that alluded to the military conflict after the group game against Pakistan on September 14.

The PCB had filed a complaint against Suryakumar, while the BCCI had done the same against Rauf and Farhan. All three players had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which necessitated hearings with Richardson.

There was heightened tension between India and Pakistan during their group game on September 14, with India refusing to shake hands with Pakistan at the toss and after the game, which India won by seven wickets.

In the Super Four match between the sides, there were a number of confrontations between Pakistan’s bowlers and India’s openers.

The two teams are set to play each other for the third time in the tournament, in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.