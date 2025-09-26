 
Geo News

Saad Habib Malik reaches semifinals at Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship

Saad outclasses India's Vivaan Ubhayakar, securing victory 5 up on the 14th hole

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 26, 2025

Saad Habib Malik. — Reporter
Saad Habib Malik. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saad Habib Malik advanced to the semifinals of the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship after a commanding performance in the quarterfinals at the Royal Colombo Golf Club.

Saad outclassed India’s Vivaan Ubhayakar on Friday, securing victory 5 up on the 14th hole. Playing with an aggressive approach, he registered five birdies during the match to seal his place in the last four.

Pakistan’s other representative, Nouman Ilyas, could not progress further as he fell to Sri Lanka’s Reshan Algama in his quarterfinal clash.

The semifinal lineup now features Malik against Algama in what is expected to be a closely contested encounter. In the other semifinal, Sri Lankan golfers Chanaka Perera and Sachin De Silva will battle for a spot in the final.

The semifinals are scheduled for September 27, while the 36-hole final is set to be played on September 28.

ICC finds Indian captain guilty of breaching code of conduct during Pakistan match
ICC finds Indian captain guilty of breaching code of conduct during Pakistan match
Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan 'deny' political intent in on-field celebrations
Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan 'deny' political intent in on-field celebrations
Pakistan cricket fans flex their meme game ahead of India clash video
Pakistan cricket fans flex their meme game ahead of India clash
Asia Cup: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams Indian team over handshake row video
Asia Cup: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams Indian team over handshake row
Suryakumar Yadav, Haris Rauf penalised 30% for ICC code violation: report
Suryakumar Yadav, Haris Rauf penalised 30% for ICC code violation: report
'We've earned this': Mike Hesson rallies Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup final
'We've earned this': Mike Hesson rallies Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup final
Skipper Agha confident of Pakistan win against India in Asia Cup final
Skipper Agha confident of Pakistan win against India in Asia Cup final
'This time, we're taking trophy': Fans elated as Pakistan reach Asia Cup final
'This time, we're taking trophy': Fans elated as Pakistan reach Asia Cup final