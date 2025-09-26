Saad Habib Malik reaches semifinals at Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship

Saad Habib Malik. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saad Habib Malik advanced to the semifinals of the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship after a commanding performance in the quarterfinals at the Royal Colombo Golf Club.

Saad outclassed India’s Vivaan Ubhayakar on Friday, securing victory 5 up on the 14th hole. Playing with an aggressive approach, he registered five birdies during the match to seal his place in the last four.

Pakistan’s other representative, Nouman Ilyas, could not progress further as he fell to Sri Lanka’s Reshan Algama in his quarterfinal clash.

The semifinal lineup now features Malik against Algama in what is expected to be a closely contested encounter. In the other semifinal, Sri Lankan golfers Chanaka Perera and Sachin De Silva will battle for a spot in the final.

The semifinals are scheduled for September 27, while the 36-hole final is set to be played on September 28.