Saad Habib swings into final at Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship

Saad Habib seals 4-up victory on 16th hole in semifinal

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 27, 2025

Pakistani golfer Saad Habib Malik. —  Reporter
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saad Habib Malik stormed into the final of the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship after defeating Sri Lanka’s Reshan Algama in the semifinals at the Royal Colombo Golf Club.

Saad Habib sealed a 4-up victory on the 16th hole in Saturday's semifinal, highlighted by four birdies and a remarkable eagle on the par-5 seventh. His aggressive play and composure under pressure carried him through to the 36-hole final.

Earlier in the tournament, Saad delivered one of the standout performances of the championship when he outclassed India’s Vivaan Ubhayakar in the quarterfinals, winning 5 up on the 14th hole with five birdies.

Pakistan’s other representative, Nouman Ilyas, could not progress further as he fell to Sri Lanka’s Reshan Algama in his quarterfinal clash.

The final, scheduled for Sunday, will see Habib face Sri Lanka’s Chanaka Perera, who advanced after winning the other semifinal against compatriot Sachin De Silva.

The championship match will be played over 36 holes, a test of stamina and focus that is expected to deliver a dramatic finish.

