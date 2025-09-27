Agha vows Pakistan to deliver best against India in 'high-pressure' Asia Cup final

Pakistan captain Salman Ali speaks at a pre-match conference in Dubai on September, 27, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha on Saturday vowed that his side would rise to the occasion and deliver their best performance against arch-rivals India in the high-pressure final of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, slated for tomorrow (Sunday).

Addressing a pre-match conference in Dubai, the Pakistan captain acknowledged the pressure that comes with the India-Pakistan game.

"The amount of pressure on both teams will be the same. We will try to give our best and win the final," he said.

The Pakistan captain brushed off the Indian media's reaction to the games between the arch-rivals in the ongoing tournament. "We have nothing to do with what their media say. They can say whatever they want," Agha said.

On the losses in the previous two games against India, the Pakistan skipper said that his side was on the losing end due to their mistakes.

"We have not won games because we made more mistakes. Whichever team makes fewer mistakes will win the game," he added.

Agha expressed confidence that the batting lineup will stage a recovery in the final after struggling throughout the tournament. "We do have an idea that we could not bat well in the tournament. Maybe we kept our best for the final," he added.

Reports had emerged that Pakistani and Indian captains might skip the traditional pre-final trophy photo ahead of the final.

When asked about his stance, Agha said: "They can do whatever they want. We will follow the protocol. Rest is up to them, if they want to come or not."

Agha also responded to concerns over his individual performance, specifically his strike rate, throughout the tournament.

"I do have an idea that my performance has not been up to the mark. I am working to improve on it. Strike-rate is important in T20s; however, you have to see what the team demands at a particular time and situation," he added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.