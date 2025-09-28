Pakistan's Noor Zaman clinches Nash Cup 2025 title in Canada

Pakistan’s squash player Noor Zaman is pictured with the trophy after winning the Nash Cup 2025 title by defeating Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty in the final in Canada on September 28, 2025. – Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s emerging squash talent Noor Zaman clinched the Nash Cup 2025 crown in London, Canada, defeating Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty in straight games in the final.

Noor Zaman, seeded fifth, stunned the tournament’s No. 2 seed 3-0 in a gripping 52-minute contest. The 21-year-old Pakistani edged a marathon first game 19-17 before sealing the match with 11-7 and 11-9 wins.

The victory marked a major milestone for World U23 Champion Noor Zaman, who had earlier defeated Colombia’s Matias Knudsen in the semifinals to reach the championship match.

The Nash Cup 2025, part of the PSA World Tour’s Copper-level events, carried a total prize purse of $31,250.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Ashab Irfan also delivered an impressive run, reaching the semifinals with a dramatic comeback victory over India’s Veer Chotrani.

After losing the first two games 9-11, 4-11, Ashab, seeded eighth, fought back brilliantly to win the next three 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, sealing a 3-2 win.

However, Ashab’s campaign ended in the semifinals, where he lost 3-1 to Elsirty, who prevailed 11-5, 11-3, 5-11, 11-2 in 44 minutes.

Zaman booked his semifinal spot by defeating Colombia’s Ronald Palomino 3-1, winning 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7 in 52 minutes.

