India captain skips trophy shoot with Pakistan's Agha before Asia Cup final

Indian team says ACC never instructed them about trophy shoot

By
Faizan Lakhani
September 28, 2025

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha poses with Asia Cup trophy ahead of their final against India in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — PCB
DUBAI: Ahead of the Asia Cup final, the customary trophy photoshoot between the Pakistan and India captains did not take place, it emerged on Sunday.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not appear for the joint trophy shoot with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. As a result, Salman posed alone with the trophy before the high-voltage clash.

Indian team management later told the Indian media that they had not been asked by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to attend any trophy shoot, insisting the event was never scheduled.

Reports emerged on Saturday that no trophy shoot would be held, and a final decision on whether the captains would pose together with the trophy could only be taken before the match.

During a pre-match conference a day earlier, Agha was asked about his stance on the trophy shoot and reports that India might skip the event altogether.

"They can do whatever they want. We will follow the protocol. Rest is up to them, if they want to come or not," he said.

