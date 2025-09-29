 
Geo News

England bowler Woakes retires from international cricket

Woakes has played his final match last month against India at the Oval

By
AFP
|

September 29, 2025

Chris Woakes walks out to bat with his injured arm in fifth test match of International Test Match Series India at Kia Oval, London, Britain on August 4, 2025. — Reuters
Chris Woakes walks out to bat with his injured arm in fifth test match of International Test Match Series India at Kia Oval, London, Britain on August 4, 2025. — Reuters 

England paceman Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket after England indicated he was no longer in their plans.

Woakes’s final match was last month against India at the Oval, where he walked out to bat one-handed with his arm in a sling, having dislocated his shoulder in the field.

He did not face a ball as India won by six runs to level the series at 2-2.

That injury ruled him out of consideration for this winter’s Ashes tour to Australia and, at the age of 36, effectively brought down the curtain on his England career.

Rob Key, managing director of men’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, said last week that Woakes was unlikely to feature again.

"The moment has come, and I’ve decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," all-rounder Woakes wrote in an Instagram post.

"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams."

Woakes took 192 wickets in 62 Tests and scored more than 2,000 runs at an average of more than 25.

England face Australia in a five-Test series starting in Perth on November 21.

'Tough pill to swallow': Agha admits batting failure cost Pakistan Asia Cup final
'Tough pill to swallow': Agha admits batting failure cost Pakistan Asia Cup final
'Pathetic': India's refusal to take Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi sparks outrage
'Pathetic': India's refusal to take Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi sparks outrage
India stirs new controversy by refusing Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi
India stirs new controversy by refusing Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi
Fans question Agha's decision to give last over to 'expensive' Haris Rauf
Fans question Agha's decision to give last over to 'expensive' Haris Rauf
'Third time heartbreak': Pakistan's Asia Cup final collapse shatters nation
'Third time heartbreak': Pakistan's Asia Cup final collapse shatters nation
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistanis keep meme game alive despite India defeat
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistanis keep meme game alive despite India defeat
India register lowest powerplay score of Asia Cup 2025
India register lowest powerplay score of Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup final: Pakistan get revenge; Abhishek Sharma dismissed for single-digit
Asia Cup final: Pakistan get revenge; Abhishek Sharma dismissed for single-digit