'Suicide attack' in Quetta claims five lives, two FC personnel among over 20 injured

CCTV footage showing a blast in Quetta on September 30, 2025. — Screeengrab via Geo News

QUETTA/RAWALPINDI: A deadly blast struck near the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring more than 20, authorities said.

The explosion was followed by intense gunfire, sparking chaos and fear across the area.

Security sources said that the blast was a suicide bombing carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle by Indian-sponsored terrorists dressed as FC personnel. They said that a terrorist drove the vehicle into the FC headquarters, while five other terrorists, attempted to storm inside the building's premises.

However, all six terrorists, including the suicide bomber, were killed as a result of swift action by security forces, the sources said, while least two FC personel were injured. A clearance operation was underway, they added.

The initiall reports by police suggested three people were killed with over a dozen injured. However, the toll was revised to five dead and over 20 hurt after Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Abdul Hadi confirmed the number of casualties.

The official said that all the casualties were civilian. Injured are being given medical aid, he added.

In response to the emergency, a spokesperson for the Health Department confirmed that emergency protocols were imposed at the Civil Hospital, Bolan Medical College (BMC), and the Trauma Centre. All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses and paramedical staff have been summoned to the hospitals, the spokesperson added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident. He praised the swift and effective response of the security forces, stating: “All the terrorists were eliminated in a timely operation.”

He further emphasised that such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dampen the spirit of the Pakistani nation. “The sacrifices of our people and security personnel will not go in vain,” he added. “We remain committed to making Balochistan a peaceful and secure province.”

The CM also expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, praying for the elevation of their ranks, and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.

Condemning the suicide attack, President Asif Ali Zardari said that the terrorists were carring out India's agenda.

He also commended the security forces for their timely and effective action.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the forces for eliminating the terrorists involved in the attack and prayed for quick recovery of security personnel wounded in the incident.

Vowing to ensure exemplary punishment to the elements trying to harm the integrity of Pakistan, the premier reaffirmed the resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.