Pakistan yet to decide on sending army to Palestine as part of peace troops: FM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on September 30, 2025. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said Pakistan’s leadership will decide on the possible deployment of personnel to a proposed peace force for Palestine, reaffirming that the country’s policy on the issue remains clear with no change in its stance.

Addressing a press conference, the foreign minister defended the country's decision to back the Gaza peace plan, floated by US President Donald Trump, saying that ground operations in Palestine would primarily be handled by local law enforcement agencies.

"Indonesia has offered 20,000 personnel for the peace force," he said, adding that Pakistani leadership would also take a decision in this regard.

"I’m sure Pakistan will also decide — the leadership will make the decision — and we have told them that whatever arrangement is made should be documented at the United Nations. There is also the UN peacekeeping force, but this was about a special force only for Gaza,” he added.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.