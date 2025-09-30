Mohsin Naqvi 'rejects' BCCI VP's demand to hand over Asia Cup 2025 trophy

BCCI Secretary Rajeev Shukla (second from left) and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) watch the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. — PCB

Shukla repeatedly asks Naqvi about trophy during ACC meeting.

BCCI officials demand trophy be moved to ICC headquarters.

Naqvi says India welcome to collect trophy anytime in Dubai.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday rejected BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla’s repeated demand to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, asserting that the silverware should be collected by the Indian skipper in person, sources told Geo News.

The matter came up during a routine ACC meeting in Dubai, chaired by Naqvi, where Shukla repeatedly pressed for the trophy handover.

Naqvi, however, responded that the issue was not part of the meeting’s agenda. After further insistence, he remarked that if the Indian team wanted the trophy, its captain should visit the ACC office personally to receive it.

No decision has been taken yet on whether the trophy will be handed over to the Indian side.

According to sources close to regional cricket bodies, BCCI officials — who attended the meeting virtually — reacted sharply to Naqvi’s stance, demanding instead that the trophy be transferred to the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters.

Other ACC members reportedly attempted to defuse tensions, urging Indian officials to show restraint. However, the BCCI delegation abruptly left the meeting and cut its digital feed.

The row follows a series of controversies involving the Indian team during the Asia Cup — from players snubbing handshakes to refusing to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The handshake incident had already drawn attention amid heightened tensions between the arch-rivals, stemming from the group-stage clash through to the final.

The tournament concluded with another flashpoint when the Indian team declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi after defeating Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The decision was reportedly made at the direction of the BCCI. As a result, the post-match ceremony ended without the Men in Blue lifting the silverware.