Trump's Pentagon chief outlines vision for the US military

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth addresses senior military officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30. — AFP

WASHINGTON: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth portrayed the US military Tuesday as too fat, too focused on leftist "woke" ideas, and in need of a major shake-up with an emphasis on being tough "war fighters."

The speech, to an auditorium of hundreds of generals and admirals hastily called to Virginia from around the world, touted a plan for ending what the former Fox News host claimed had been "decades of decay."

Striding across a stage in front of a giant American flag that mirrored his pocket square, Hegseth took aim at "stupid rules of engagement" on the battlefield and "fat troops" at home, calling for the military to look back to the standards of 1990 for inspiration.

He said he wanted a military focused on lethality, not racial or gender diversity, with an end to what he said were troops "walking on eggshells" over fear of complaints about behavior.

"This speech is about fixing decades of decay, some of it obvious, some of it hidden," Hegseth told the hundreds of senior officers assembled for the highly unusual get-together.

"Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading, and we lost our way. We became the ´Woke Department.´ But not anymore," he said.

Hegseth outlined various changes he wants to make as part of his efforts to reshape the military, recapping some previous announcements.

He called for the strict application of grooming standards — which includes a one-year cap on shaving waivers that are disproportionately used by Black troops — as well as for having the current highest male fitness standard apply to all combat forces.

"Standards must be uniform, gender-neutral and high — if not, they´re not standards. They´re just suggestions, suggestions that get our sons and daughters killed," Hegseth said.

He criticised out-of-shape troops, saying: "It´s tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops. Likewise, it´s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of Pentagon."

´Hunt and kill´

Hegseth also said he would institute what he called the "no more walking on eggshells policy," which entails "no more frivolous complaints, no more anonymous complaints, no more repeat complainants, no more smearing reputations."

He specifically criticised the Pentagon inspector general — which launched an investigation into his use of the civilian messaging app Signal for classified information this year — saying the office has been "weaponised" and will be overhauled.

Hegseth said that strict rules for when force can be used — measures that are aimed at preventing civilians from being killed — are a thing of the past.

"We untie the hands of our war fighters to intimidate, demoralise, hunt and kill the enemies of our country. No more politically correct and overbearing rules of engagement, just common sense, maximum lethality, and authority for war fighters," he said.

That approach has recently been demonstrated in the Caribbean, where the US military has killed more than a dozen people in strikes on alleged drug smugglers traveling in boats.

Trump´s administration has yet to publicly release evidence to back its claims that those targeted were smugglers or that they posed an immediate danger to the United States.

Hegseth warned that anyone not agreeing should quit.

"If the words I´m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign," he told the officers.

Trump´s administration has already purged a number of top officers this year, including chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff general Charles "CQ" Brown, who was fired without explanation in February, as well as the heads of the Navy and Coast Guard.