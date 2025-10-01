Pakistani equestrian Usman Khan books 2026 Asian Games berth

Pakistani equestrian Usman Khan in action in a three-star eventing competition in Lignieres, France, October 1, 2025. Photo via Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani equestrian Usman Khan has booked a place at the 2026 Asian Games after securing the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) at an international three-star eventing competition in Lignieres, France.

Riding Eden of the Veret, Khan finished sixth overall in a competitive field of 59 riders, completing the CCI3*-L event with a score of 32.9 penalties.

He also emerged as the highest-ranked Asian rider at the competition, where France's Camille Lejeune claimed the two spot.

The result confirmed Khan's qualification for the Asian Games, where all competitors are required to achieve MER standards in accordance with the International Federation for Equestrian Sports rules.

To qualify, athletes must record penalty scores below 45 in dressage, a clear cross-country round within 75 seconds of the optimum time, and fewer than 16 faults in show jumping.

In the team standings, Pakistan placed second behind hosts France in the "Battle of Nations," outperforming regional rival India, whose rider Ashish Limaye finished ninth.

The contest saw a dramatic shift in fortunes over three days. On Day 1, India led marginally after dressage. Day 2's cross-country phase saw Khan post one of the fastest clear rounds to push Pakistan ahead.

On the final day, Khan delivered a double-clear show jumping round, sealing both his MER and a convincing win over India.

"Alhamdulillah," Khan said in a message after the prize-giving ceremony. "This was a tournament where the world's top riders and nations came together. To finish sixth overall and qualify for the Asian Games while placing Pakistan second in the team standings is a proud moment."

Khan's qualification marks another step forward for Pakistan in international equestrian sports.

The rider is now set to represent Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, where eventing will be contested over three phases: dressage, cross-country and show jumping.