At least six killed as passenger coach collides with truck near Lasbela

People work at the site of a bus crash in Lasbela District, Balochistan province, Pakistan, January 29, 2023. — Reuters

At least six people were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger coach slammed into a truck near Zero Point in Othal, Lasbela, police said on Thursday.

The coach, en route from Panjgur to Karachi, collided with the truck, leaving several passengers critically injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

The crash caused major disruption on the national highway, with rescue teams working to clear the scene and assist the victims, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Atif Amir.

He later confirmed that rescue operations at the site have now been completed and traffic on the highway has resumed.

Last year, on August 25, a bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a ditch on the Makran Coastal Highway, leaving 11 people dead and over 30 others injured.

Authorities said the bus, travelling from Punjab to Iran, suffered a brake failure. Rescue operations were carried out by levies and police and the victims’ bodies were later repatriated.

It was the second major bus accident due to brake failure in one week.

In the previous fatal incident, 28 Pakistani pilgrims — heading to participate in Arbaeen — lost their lives when a bus carrying them crashed into a wall and overturned due to speeding and brake failure near the Taftan-Dehshir checkpoint in Iran's Yazd city.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.