Women's World Cup: Pakistan win toss, decide to bat against Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana pictured at toss against ICC Women's World Cup match against Bangladesh on October 2, 2025. — X@TheRealPCB

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the third match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 here at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The two sides have come face-to-face 16 times in Women's ODIs, with their head-to-head record equally poised at eight victories each.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sundhu, Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal.

Bangladesh: Farqana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter and Nishita Akter.

Form guide

Pakistan and Bangladesh enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour, as both teams have two defeats in their last five completed ODIs.

In the build-up to the Women's World Cup 2025, Pakistan hosted South Africa for a three-match series, suffering a 2-1 defeat.

It followed their perfect World Cup Qualifier campaign, during which they won all five matches and sealed the qualification.

Bangladesh last featured in the format in the qualifier, where they finished second after the hosts.

The last meeting between the two sides also came during the same tournament, where the home side emerged victorious by seven wickets.

Pakistan: W, L, L, W, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: L, L, W, W, W