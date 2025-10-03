Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan 'not ours': DPM Dar

DPM and FM Ishaq Dar speaks during a NA session on October 3, 2025. — X@NAofPakistan

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday categorically said that the 20-point Gaza peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump was different from the draft proposed by the Muslim countries including Pakistan.

"The 20-point [Gaza peace plan] made public by President Trump are truly not ours and changes have been made to our draft," DPM Dar said while speaking during a National Assembly session.



The remarks come against the backdrop of a 20-point Gaza peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump, which includes a ceasefire, a swap of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody, a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament, and the establishment of a transitional government under an international body.

The US president had unveiled the proposal after a meeting with leaders of eight Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey and Indonesia.

Just hours before the US president’s announcement, PM Shehbaz Sharif had welcomed Trump's plan, saying a durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel is essential for regional stability and economic growth.

However, since then, Pakistan has somewhat distanced itself from President Trump's plan, with DPM Dar previously clarifying that the proposal was not the one that contained all of Pakistan’s suggestions.

Recalling the intent behind the Muslim countries' engagement with the US on the issue, DPM Dar noted that it was an attempt to engage the US, which he said was the last hope, together with countries to stop the Gaza war as the United Nations, the UN Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had failed to do so.

"The plan was to engage President Trump together," DPM Dar said, adding: "Gaza is the graveyard of global consciousness".

Reflecting on President Trump's meeting with Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA session, the politician said that the former was told that what was happening in Gaza was embarrassing, and if it cannot be stopped, then what's the point of the UNGA and the UNSC.

President Trump, he noted, took this positively and said that his team will sit with the Muslim countries and try to present a workable solution within 48 to 72 hours.

Following that, the DPM said that a meeting was held in Qatar's embassy, which was not made public, and which was also attended by President Trump's team, which presented Washington's 20-point proposal, which was then discussed separately among the Muslim countries later on.

We decided to stay within the framework, and to amend the existing proposal and incorporate our own wishes, Dar said while noting that three meetings were held to discuss and exchange inputs and suggestions.

"The final draft, prepared by all eight countries, was then presented to the US."