Pakistan's Asim Khan and Ashab Irfan advance to round of 16 at Charlottesville Open

Pakistani squash players Ashab Irfan and Asim Khan. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan and Ashab Irfan advanced to the round of 16 at the Charlottesville Open, a PSA World Series Copper event with a prize purse of $31,250.

Asim Khan defeated JP Tew of the United States 11-6, 11-3, 8-11, 11-6 in 54 minutes. Irfan rallied past Omar Said of Egypt in a five-game match, winning 5-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-2, 11-5 in 61 minutes.

Noor Zaman, who received a first-round bye, will also feature in the round of 16. Zaman is coming off a title win last week at the Nash Cup in Canada, another PSA World Series event.

In the next round, Asim Khan will face top seed Timothy Brownell of the United States. Irfan will meet seventh seed Veer Chotrani of India. Zaman will take on Tom Walsh of England, who defeated fellow Englishman Finnlay Withington in five games.