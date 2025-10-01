 
Geo News

Pakistan's Asim Khan and Ashab Irfan advance to round of 16 at Charlottesville Open

Asim defeats JP Tew of United States while Irfan rallies past Omar Said of Egypt

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

October 01, 2025

Pakistani squash players Ashab Irfan and Asim Khan. — Reporter
Pakistani squash players Ashab Irfan and Asim Khan. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan and Ashab Irfan advanced to the round of 16 at the Charlottesville Open, a PSA World Series Copper event with a prize purse of $31,250.

Asim Khan defeated JP Tew of the United States 11-6, 11-3, 8-11, 11-6 in 54 minutes. Irfan rallied past Omar Said of Egypt in a five-game match, winning 5-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-2, 11-5 in 61 minutes.

Noor Zaman, who received a first-round bye, will also feature in the round of 16. Zaman is coming off a title win last week at the Nash Cup in Canada, another PSA World Series event.

In the next round, Asim Khan will face top seed Timothy Brownell of the United States. Irfan will meet seventh seed Veer Chotrani of India. Zaman will take on Tom Walsh of England, who defeated fellow Englishman Finnlay Withington in five games.

'Politics should stay aside': AB de Villiers slams India's trophy refusal from Mohsin Naqvi
'Politics should stay aside': AB de Villiers slams India's trophy refusal from Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistani equestrian Usman Khan books 2026 Asian Games berth
Pakistani equestrian Usman Khan books 2026 Asian Games berth
Women's World Cup: 'No handshake guarantee' ahead of Pakistan-India clash, says BCCI
Women's World Cup: 'No handshake guarantee' ahead of Pakistan-India clash, says BCCI
Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya to become top ranked T20I all-rounder
Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya to become top ranked T20I all-rounder
Mohsin Naqvi rebuffs Indian media 'apology' propaganda after Asia Cup trophy row
Mohsin Naqvi rebuffs Indian media 'apology' propaganda after Asia Cup trophy row
India likely to repeat handshake snub in Women's World Cup match against Pakistan
India likely to repeat handshake snub in Women's World Cup match against Pakistan
India down Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup 2025 opener
India down Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup 2025 opener
Mohsin Naqvi 'rejects' BCCI VP's demand to hand over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Mohsin Naqvi 'rejects' BCCI VP's demand to hand over Asia Cup 2025 trophy