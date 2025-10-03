Govt, action committee resume negotiations following intense AJK protests

Federal government representatives and Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC) hold formal dialogue in Muzaffarabad on October 3, 2025. — X/@DrTariqFazal

Formal talks between the Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC) and a government-appointed negotiation team have resumed in Muzaffarabad.

The second round of negotiations opened between a delegation sent on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and representatives of the public action committee shortly after Friday prayers.

The action committee has been organising protests in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), which turned violent and claimed the lives of at least nine people, three of them were police personnel, and injured over 100.

The region is witnessing an overwhelming shutdown and wheeljam strike amid intermittent skirmishes between law enforcers and activists in the state capital, Muzaffarabad.

The JKAAC had issued a 38-point charter of demands, including ending 12 reserved seats for refugees and rolling back "privileges of the elite", according to The News.

Participants from the government side included Federal Ministers Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Amir Muqam, and Ahsan Iqbal, while Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Sanaullah, and others were also present.

Core members of the action committee, including Sardar Masood Khan and Sardar Yousaf, took part in the discussions.

The action committee members demanded restoration of internet services, and officials said final consultations on the remaining demands will take place during the negotiations.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Chaudhry said they fully support the rights of the Kashmiri people and noted that most demands judged to be in the public interest have already been accepted.

He added that a few outstanding requests require constitutional amendments and are therefore subject to further discussion.

Chaudhry emphasised that violence is not a solution and expressed hope that the action committee will resolve outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarrar addressed legal and constitutional considerations connected to the talks.

He pointed out that voters in the 12 constituencies allocated to AJK originate from Kashmir, that their affiliation to Kashmir endures despite displacement, and that any change should not abruptly sever those ties.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive constitutional package and broad political consensus with the inclusion of all Kashmir leadership.

Tarrar warned against hasty decisions on constitutional amendments and fundamental rights, noting numerous legal complexities and potential social and political consequences.

He observed that there is no provision for a referendum in the Kashmir constitution and argued that hurried measures could damage the Kashmir cause.