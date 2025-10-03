MMfD launches Project DISINFO to strengthen newsrooms against disinformation

A representational image showing text with highlighted "Disinformation" term. — AFP/File

Media Matters for Democracy (MMfD) has launched “Project DISINFO,” an initiative aimed at equipping Pakistani newsrooms with institutional safeguards to counter the growing challenge of disinformation.

The project seeks to address what MMfD describes as “systemic and operational risks” posed by false and misleading content, which often bypasses scrutiny and gains disproportionate reach online.

According to the organisation, shrinking newsroom revenues, political and ownership interference, and the dominance of platform-driven distribution models have further weakened editorial authority, making newsrooms vulnerable to disinformation.

MMfD Executive Director Asad Baig said the initiative is designed to move beyond “ad-hoc responses” to embed verification and accountability into newsroom workflows.

“Our goal is to reclaim credibility and rebuild public trust in journalism by equipping newsrooms with protocols that are not only practical but adaptable to the pressures they face daily,” he said.

The project envisions a three-phase rollout: onboarding newsroom leadership, formalising standard operating procedures (SOPs), and institutionalising capacity-building through workshops and simulations.

Developed through consultations with editors, reporters, and managers from across Pakistan, Project DISINFO offers operational editorial standards that go beyond aspirational codes of conduct.

While the initiative is rooted in Pakistan’s media landscape, MMfD said its framework could also be applied in other South Asian countries facing similar challenges.