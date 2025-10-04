US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, US, September 30, 2025. —Reuters

US Defence Secretary Hegseth confirms death.

Alleges without evidence that boat was carrying drugs.

Strike is at least fourth in recent weeks in southern Caribbean.

The United States killed four people in a strike against a vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs just off the coast of Venezuela, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday, at least the fourth such attack in recent weeks.

The strike is the latest example of President Donald Trump's efforts to use US military power in new, and often legally contentious, ways, from deploying active-duty US troops in Los Angeles to carrying out counter-terrorism strikes against drug trafficking suspects.

Hegseth said Friday's strike was carried out in international waters and that all of the people killed were men. He said the vessel was transporting "substantial amounts of narcotics - headed to America to poison our people."

"These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!," Hegseth said in a post on X.

In a nearly 40-second video shared by Hegseth, a vessel can be seen moving through the water before a web of projectiles fall on the boat and the surrounding water, causing the boat to explode on impact.

Hegseth said, without providing evidence, that the intelligence "without a doubt" confirmed that the vessel was carrying drugs and that the people on board were "narco-terrorists." He did not disclose the amount or type of the alleged drugs on board the vessel.

Trump, also without providing evidence, said the boat had enough drugs to kill 25,000 to 50,000 people.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Military buildup

In the past, counter-drug operations have been generally carried out by the US Coast Guard, the main US maritime law enforcement agency, not the US military.

But earlier this week, the Pentagon disclosed to Congress in a notification reviewed by Reuters that Trump has determined the United States is engaged in "a non-international armed conflict" with drug cartels. The document aimed to explain the Trump administration's legal rationale for unleashing US military force in the Caribbean.

Some former military lawyers say the legal explanations given by the Trump administration for killing suspected drug traffickers at sea instead of apprehending them fail to satisfy requirements under the law of war.

Trump has said his administration is also considering attacking drug cartels "coming by land", actions that could raise further legal questions.

A large US military buildup is taking place in the southern Caribbean. In addition to F-35 aircraft in Puerto Rico, there are eight US warships in the region, carrying thousands of sailors and marines, and one nuclear-powered submarine.

The Trump administration has provided scant information on the previous strikes, including the identities of those killed or details about the cargo.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly alleged that the US is hoping to drive him from power. Washington in August doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups that Maduro denies.