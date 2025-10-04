Karachi likely to receive rain in next 24 hours: NDMA

Commuters travel on a road during heavy rain in Karachi on August 20, 2025. — Reuters

Intermittent rainfall expected in various parts of country.

NDMA warns of landslides risk in mountainous areas of GB, Kashmir.

Public advised to avoid unnecessary travel in mountainous areas.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued a forecast for rain across Pakistan, including Karachi, within the next 24 hours.

Intermittent rainfall is expected across various parts of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan over the next 12 to 24 hours, according to NEOC.

Downpour is expected in the upper catchment areas of key rivers, including Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej.

Punjab's Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, and Khushab are likely to receive intermittent showers.

The NEOC also warned of rainfall in Sindh's Karachi, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, and Umerkot.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), intermittent rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, and Mansehra.

Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Waziristan, and adjoining areas may receive rain with thunderstorms.

The NEOC warned of risks of landslides in the mountainous areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir due to rainfall.

NDMA advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel in mountainous areas due to landslide risks.

The rain forecast for Karachi comes as Cyclone Shakti intensified in the northeastern Arabian Sea and transformed into a severe cyclonic storm.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated the system was located about 390 kilometres southwest of Karachi.

Meanwhile, the NDMA has forecast a noticeable drop in temperatures across the country from October 4 due to cold continental air.

In its advisory, the authority stated that a strong westerly disturbance will affect Pakistan from October 4 to 7, bringing light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms over KP, northeastern and central Punjab.