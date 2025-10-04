 
Geo News

Karachi likely to receive rain in next 24 hours: NDMA

NDMA forecast noticeable drop in temperatures across country from October 4

By
APP
|

October 04, 2025

Commuters travel on a road during heavy rain in Karachi on August 20, 2025. — Reuters
Commuters travel on a road during heavy rain in Karachi on August 20, 2025. — Reuters
  • Intermittent rainfall expected in various parts of country.
  • NDMA warns of landslides risk in mountainous areas of GB, Kashmir.
  • Public advised to avoid unnecessary travel in mountainous areas.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued a forecast for rain across Pakistan, including Karachi, within the next 24 hours.

Intermittent rainfall is expected across various parts of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan over the next 12 to 24 hours, according to NEOC.

Downpour is expected in the upper catchment areas of key rivers, including Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej.

Punjab's Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, and Khushab are likely to receive intermittent showers.

The NEOC also warned of rainfall in Sindh's Karachi, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, and Umerkot.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), intermittent rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, and Mansehra.

Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Waziristan, and adjoining areas may receive rain with thunderstorms.

The NEOC warned of risks of landslides in the mountainous areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir due to rainfall.

NDMA advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel in mountainous areas due to landslide risks.

The rain forecast for Karachi comes as Cyclone Shakti intensified in the northeastern Arabian Sea and transformed into a severe cyclonic storm.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated the system was located about 390 kilometres southwest of Karachi.

Meanwhile, the NDMA has forecast a noticeable drop in temperatures across the country from October 4 due to cold continental air.

In its advisory, the authority stated that a strong westerly disturbance will affect Pakistan from October 4 to 7, bringing light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms over KP, northeastern and central Punjab.

Military warns India of 'cataclysmic devastation' over provocative, jingoistic statements
Military warns India of 'cataclysmic devastation' over provocative, jingoistic statements
Maryam lauds Field Marshal Munir's exceptional leadership during recent conflict with India
Maryam lauds Field Marshal Munir's exceptional leadership during recent conflict with India
14 Indian proxy terrorists killed in Balochistan's Khuzdar operation: sources
14 Indian proxy terrorists killed in Balochistan's Khuzdar operation: sources
Cyclone Shakti strengthens into severe storm near Karachi
Cyclone Shakti strengthens into severe storm near Karachi
Hamas response to Trump's peace plan opens path to Gaza ceasefire: PM
Hamas response to Trump's peace plan opens path to Gaza ceasefire: PM
US pledges $1 million to Unicef for flood-hit families in Pakistan
US pledges $1 million to Unicef for flood-hit families in Pakistan
Sindh govt announces fines up to Rs50,000 for traffic violations
Sindh govt announces fines up to Rs50,000 for traffic violations
Fatal crash in Shikarpur leaves seven dead, six hurt video
Fatal crash in Shikarpur leaves seven dead, six hurt