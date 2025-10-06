 
Geo News

Pakistan's Arfan storms into Asian Heyball semifinals after defeating two Indians

Arfan will now face another Indian player, Sundeep Gulati, in semifinal

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

October 06, 2025

This undated picture shows Pakistans Arfan Dad in action during an Asian Heyball Championship match in Amman, Jordan. — Reporter
This undated picture shows Pakistan's Arfan Dad in action during an Asian Heyball Championship match in Amman, Jordan. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Arfan Dad advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Heyball Championship after a remarkable day in which he defeated two Indian cueists back-to-back.

The UK-based player first overpowered India’s Shahbaaz Adil Khan 7–3 in the Round of 16 before edging out Shivam Arora 7–6 in a tense quarterfinal encounter.

Arfan will now face another Indian player, Sundeep Gulati, in the semifinal clash later today.

Heyball, known as the Chinese version of 8-ball pool, differs mainly in table standards and pocket design.

Pakistan is represented at the championship by two players — Arfan Dad and Nadeem Gull. Gull, however, was eliminated in the Round of 32.

White House to host UFC event on Trump's 80th birthday
White House to host UFC event on Trump's 80th birthday
Fan fury: Reactions pour in after Pakistan women's lose to India
Fan fury: Reactions pour in after Pakistan women's lose to India
Mohammad Amir breaks silence on comeback rumours
Mohammad Amir breaks silence on comeback rumours
Women's World Cup: India face backlash over 'unsportsmanlike' run-out of Muneeba Ali
Women's World Cup: India face backlash over 'unsportsmanlike' run-out of Muneeba Ali
Women's World Cup: In a first, Pakistan bowl out India in ODI
Women's World Cup: In a first, Pakistan bowl out India in ODI
Miami's coach Mascherano breaks silence on ‘rift' with Messi
Miami's coach Mascherano breaks silence on ‘rift' with Messi
Why did Fatima Sana, teammates spray during Pakistan vs India clash?
Why did Fatima Sana, teammates spray during Pakistan vs India clash?
No handshake between Pakistan, India at toss in Women's World Cup fixture video
No handshake between Pakistan, India at toss in Women's World Cup fixture