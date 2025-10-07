Salman Agha's T20I captaincy 'in question' as PCB selectors initiate talks

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha reacts as he walks back after being given out LBW during the second T20I against West Indies at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 2, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors have begun discussions about Salman Ali Agha's future as T20I captain, following his lacklustre performance throughout the recent T20 Asia Cup 2025, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has faced criticism over his performance with the bat in the tournament, as well as growing concerns over his leadership skills.

Agha could amass 72 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 80 across seven games of the recent edition of the continental tournament.

Critics also slammed the Pakistan skipper for losing his wicket to rash shots in crunch situations in important games of the continental tournament.

The sources said that national selectors were considering replacing Agha as captain ahead of the T20 World Cup.

There were also chances for senior players to return to the side for the upcoming global tournament, they added.

Meanwhile, PCB selectors have also initiated discussions for squad selection for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa.

The squads for both T20Is and ODIs are likely to see two to three changes, with the return of senior players and the addition of new talent, sources said.

Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against South Africa from October 28 to November 1, with the first match scheduled in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The two sides will then play a three-match ODI series, scheduled from November 4 to 8, with all matches to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Before the white-ball series, Pakistan will play a two-match Test series against South Africa.

The first Test will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.