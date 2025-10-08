Federal board introduces revised grading formula for SSC, HSSC exams

Students attempting annual exams. — PPI/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced a revised grading formula for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations.

The revamped grading scheme will take effect from the First Annual Examinations 2026 for SSC-I/HSSC-I level and subsequently from the First Annual Examinations 2027 for SSC-II/HSSC-II level.

Notification issued by FBISE. — Reporter

As per the Federal Board, students securing between 96% and 100% marks will be awarded an A++ grade ("Extraordinary"), while those obtaining 91% to 95% will receive an A+ ("Exceptional").

Similarly, 86% to 90% marks will correspond to an A grade ("Outstanding").

For those scoring 81% to 85%, a B++ grade will be awarded ("Excellent"), and 76% to 80% will fall under B+ ("Very Good").

Students achieving 71% to 75% will secure a B grade ("Good"), while 61% to 70% will be given C+ ("Fairly Good"), and 51% to 60% will correspond to a C grade ("Above Average").

The Board further stated that students obtaining 40% to 50% will receive a D ("Emerging") grade, while those scoring below 40% will be marked as "Ungraded".

The notification added that students who fail to qualify will be eligible to reappear in examinations, provided they meet other stipulated conditions.