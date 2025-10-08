 
Geo News

Federal board introduces revised grading formula for SSC, HSSC exams

Students securing between 96% and 100% marks will be awarded an A++ grade ("Extraordinary") under new scheme

By
Maryam Nawaz
|

October 08, 2025

Students attempting annual exams. — PPI/File
Students attempting annual exams. — PPI/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced a revised grading formula for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations.

The revamped grading scheme will take effect from the First Annual Examinations 2026 for SSC-I/HSSC-I level and subsequently from the First Annual Examinations 2027 for SSC-II/HSSC-II level.

Notification  issued by FBISE. — Reporter
Notification  issued by FBISE. — Reporter

As per the Federal Board, students securing between 96% and 100% marks will be awarded an A++ grade ("Extraordinary"), while those obtaining 91% to 95% will receive an A+ ("Exceptional"). 

Similarly, 86% to 90% marks will correspond to an A grade ("Outstanding").

For those scoring 81% to 85%, a B++ grade will be awarded ("Excellent"), and 76% to 80% will fall under B+ ("Very Good"). 

Students achieving 71% to 75% will secure a B grade ("Good"), while 61% to 70% will be given C+ ("Fairly Good"), and 51% to 60% will correspond to a C grade ("Above Average").

The Board further stated that students obtaining 40% to 50% will receive a D ("Emerging") grade, while those scoring below 40% will be marked as "Ungraded".

The notification added that students who fail to qualify will be eligible to reappear in examinations, provided they meet other stipulated conditions.

US envoy welcomes Islamabad-Washington's growing ties
US envoy welcomes Islamabad-Washington's growing ties
US defence firm to supply advanced air-to-air missiles to Pakistan
US defence firm to supply advanced air-to-air missiles to Pakistan
CM Maryam says 'cleansing minds' of those envying Punjab's progress
CM Maryam says 'cleansing minds' of those envying Punjab's progress
President Zardari 'ropes in' Naqvi to mediate between PML-N, PPP
President Zardari 'ropes in' Naqvi to mediate between PML-N, PPP
Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system
Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system
British police officer's lost belongings recovered by Karachi police
British police officer's lost belongings recovered by Karachi police
Quadrilateral meeting in Moscow calls for stable, terror-free Afghanistan
Quadrilateral meeting in Moscow calls for stable, terror-free Afghanistan
Supreme Court allows live streaming of 26th Amendment case video
Supreme Court allows live streaming of 26th Amendment case