Journalist Tufail Rind shot dead in Ghotki while taking children to school

This undated photo shows Mirpur Mathelo Press Club General Secretary Tufail Rind. — Geo News

CM condemns attack, calls it assault on press.

Niece dies of trauma after witnessing shooting.

Police vow early arrest of all accused.

GHOTKI: Journalist Tufail Rind, General Secretary of the Mirpur Mathelo Press Club, was shot dead in a targeted attack in Ghotki on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident took place near Masoo Wah on Jarwar Road in the Mirpur Mathelo area. Rind was taking his children to school when unidentified assailants opened fire on his motorcycle, killing him on the spot.

The journalist’s body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Mirpur Mathelo, where investigations are underway.

Police spokesperson said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, while Ghotki SSP stated that the killing appeared to be linked to a property dispute. He assured that all those involved would be apprehended soon.

During the incident, Rind’s eight-year-old niece, who was riding with him, fell off the motorcycle and sustained minor injuries.

She was taken to DHQ Hospital for medical aid and discharged after treatment, but later passed away due to trauma, police said.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief over the journalist’s killing, saying attacks on journalists are attacks on the freedom of the press.

His spokesperson said the chief minister has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Inspector General of Sindh Police.

Meanwhile, journalists staged a protest outside the SSP office in Ghotki, demanding justice.