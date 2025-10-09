 
Prince Harry mocked 'security is for service not celebrity' amid stalker row

Eleen Bukhari
October 09, 2025

Prince Harry is warned against putting himself in compromising positions.

The Duke of Sussex, who now has a newfound stalker, is asked to not go to dangerous places and expect the British government to cover security costs.

TalkTV expert Samara Gill says: "Taxpayer funded security is for service and not for celebrity.

"And Harry needs to wrap his head around that. I mean, that's the reality of it. I think, you know, when he goes off to war zones like Ukraine, when he sends mail, Meghan goes out into Paris,” she adds.

The royal expert continues: "He needs to make up his mind.

"I think the taxpayer funded security is very much. my brother has that.

"I want that, too. And he's not servicing the country, so he doesn't deserve it,” she notes.

