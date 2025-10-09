Security beefed up in Rawalpindi amid TLP's Islamabad march plan

Polieceman are seen in position to tackle prtotestors in Karachi in this undated image. — Reuters

TLP announces march towards Islamabad on October 10.

No road blockades, disruptions to traffic are allowed: police.

Administration places containers at Faizabad Interchange.



RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police have beefed up security across the city to deal with any untoward situation as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced plans to march towards Islamabad on October 10.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani chaired a high-level meeting with senior police officers to review the law and order situation.

The police officer warned that no road blockades, disruptions to traffic, or violent activities under the pretext of protest will be tolerated.

The CPO made it clear that any acts affecting normal public life, damaging property, or attacking law enforcement agencies will be dealt with strictly under the law.

"Those who violate the law will be dealt with strictly," the CPO warned and added, "Attacks on citizens' properties or law enforcement agencies will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Ahead of the protest, the Islamabad administration has started placing shipping containers at the Faizabad Interchange — a site known for previous TLP sit-ins, said sources.

According to sources, the city administration has placed containers at Faizabad Interchange, the place where the party held several sit-ins, to control possible unrest. Orders have also been issued to vacate hotels along Murree Road and in nearby areas.

All routes linking Islamabad and Rawalpindi remain open for now, and any decision to close them will be made based on the developing situation.