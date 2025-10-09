‘Self-inflicted' Meghan Markle lands in PR triage

Meghan Markle hit with consequences to major miscalculation

Meghan Markle has been accused of a major miscalculation on her part which has been dubbed 'PR triage'.

The sentiment has been shared by branding expert and founder of Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge.

In an interview with Fox News Digital he accused Meghan Markle of making a “major miscalculation” towards her future “when she flicked a match to the royal family”.

Because in doing so, she found herself being the only one that got burned at the end, Mr Eldridge noted.

And “she’s been in a self-inflicted cycle of PR triage ever since.”

Whether that be via “Meghan Markle’s association with the title ‘duchess’” because its “akin to Dwight Schrute’s confusion surrounding his role as ‘Assistant to the Regional Manager’.”

All in all Mr Eldridge believes “it was an empty title which conferred no rank, reach or relevance.”

Even though he did make one thing clear, and its that “while the Duchess title certainly isn’t fictional, Meghan’s assumption of relevance clearly is.”

Because “following Harry and Meghan’s high-profile abdication of their royal duties, the title now has little significance and zero responsibility.”

Moreover, “the last 12 months marked the first time that Meghan has seemingly made an effective, possibly lasting, course correction, both personally and professionally,” he added as a compliment.

Mainly because “she dispensed with the victim marketing and ad hominem attacks on Harry’s family. She focused on her business and her family; that focus was met with an effective launch of her lifestyle brand and a commercial foundation she can actually build upon.”

For those unversed with the work in question, the couple have been advocates for mental health, particularly towards young kids on social media for years now.

In a statement obtained by People magazine in the past they said, “working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives.”

Particularly because “as parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them.”