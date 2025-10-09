 
Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad 'quits' Jamaat-e-Islami

Former lawmaker says he wants to freely campaign for rights and democracy

Web Desk
October 09, 2025

Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan addresses an event. — Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has announced his resignation from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Ahmad confirmed the decision during an appearance on Geo News programme “Capital Talk” on Thursday. Speaking with host and senior journalist Hamid Mir, Ahmad said he had formally stepped down from the party, adding that he submitted his resignation on September 19 while aboard the Global Samud Flotilla.

However, he noted that he has not yet received any response from the party regarding his resignation.

Explaining his decision, the former senator said that organisations have their own boundaries, and sometimes one needs freedom to work independently.

“I want to openly advocate for human rights, democracy, free media, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, Palestine, and the constitutional rights of federating units,” he said.

Ahmad further stated that he wishes to meet Ali Wazir, Mahrang Baloch, and Manzoor Pashteen, and also called for a fair trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Reflecting on the emotional weight of his decision, he said: “The night I resigned, I cried the same way I did when my mother passed away.”

