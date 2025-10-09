 
Geo News

Nepra slaps fine on K-Electric for failure to restore power after 2023 blackout

Regulator cites operational lapses and lack of black start testing

By
Saif ur Rehman
|

October 09, 2025

A view of the Nepra building in Islamabad. — Nepra/File
  • KE failed to meet licence obligations.
  • Restoration delayed after January 2023 breakdown.
  • Fifteen days given to deposit Rs25m penalty.

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine of Rs25 million on K-Electric (KE) for failing to fulfil its operational responsibilities and restore electricity efficiently following the nationwide power breakdown in January 2023.

According to NEPRA’s order, the penalty was levied after the utility was found non-compliant with several provisions of the NEPRA Act, Licensing Rules, and Grid Code.

The regulator noted that K-Electric’s repeated tripping of black start facilities during the restoration phase highlighted a lack of mock testing and preparedness.

The authority observed that the company’s system should have stabilised after initial load rejection, but its major generating units — BQPS-III, SNPC, and Tapal Power Plant — tripped multiple times, hampering the restoration process.

NEPRA concluded that K-Electric failed to perform its duties as a licensee, adding that the utility did not maintain adequate contingency arrangements or operational resilience.

The regulator directed K-Electric to deposit the Rs25 million fine within 15 days in the designated bank account. Failure to do so, NEPRA warned, would result in recovery under Section 41 of the NEPRA Act as arrears of land revenue.

Commenting on NEPRA’s recent decision, K-Electric's spokesperson called it "surprising", saying that K-Electric was currently reviewing the authority’s detailed decision and would determine the future course of action accordingly.

