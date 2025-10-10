Book launch in Abu Dhabi highlights young Pakistani female authors

Young authors Amina Khan and Dua Farhan Ahmed share insights about their books and writing journey during the launch ceremony. — Reporter

ABU DHABI: The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted a book launch ceremony celebrating two talented young Pakistani authors, Amina Munawar Khan and Dua Farhan Ahmed, whose works explore themes of identity, morality, and self-discovery.

The event was organised under the patronage of Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, who commended the writers for their creativity and contribution to Pakistani literature abroad.

Amina Khan’s book, “Girlhood Diaries,” is a heartfelt portrayal of the emotional and social experiences of young women — capturing their dreams, struggles, and the challenges of growing up in a rapidly changing world.

Meanwhile, Dua Farhan Ahmed’s “The Truth Behind the Evil” delves into the timeless conflict between good and evil, offering a philosophical take on the human spirit’s inner struggle between light and darkness.

Author Dua Farhan Ahmed presents a copy of her book “The Truth Behind the Evil” to Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi following the discussion session. — Reporter

During the ceremony, participants discussed the evolving landscape of literature, the importance of reading in the digital era, and the rising contribution of overseas Pakistanis to global culture.

Ambassador Tirmizi lauded both writers, stating: “These young authors are not only fresh voices in our literary sphere but also represent Pakistan’s intellectual strength and creative identity.”

The event concluded with the presentation of appreciation certificates to both authors, recognising their outstanding literary achievements.