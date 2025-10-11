Marriage is that “sweet laddoo” of life about which it’s often said, “Whoever eats it regrets it, and who doesn’t, regrets it too!” But the real question is why has marriage become so complicated today?

In earlier times, marriage was a simple, heartfelt bond. Families would sit together, make decisions collectively, perform a few rituals, and life would begin with love and trust. Things have changed drastically now. Marriage is no longer just about two hearts, it’s also about two digital profiles.

For today’s youth, finding a life partner feels like an exam. There’s pressure to establish a career, the pursuit of the “perfect match,” and constant family expectations. Add to that the unrealistic dreams painted by social media and complicated relationship experiences, marriage has turned into a complex “project.”

Then comes the financial challenge. With inflation at its peak, wedding expenses can overwhelm even the most confident individuals. The bride’s dreams, guest lists, and endless functions make people wonder whether to get married or just keep browsing online proposals.

Yet, despite all this, marriage remains a beautiful bond. When built on understanding, respect, and trust, this laddoo tastes sweeter than anything else. Apps like “Dil Ka Rishta” have made the process easier by connecting people through safe and verified profiles. After all, when intentions are genuine, the journey becomes joyful.

Marriage may be challenging, but it’s never impossible. With a little wisdom, sincerity, and the right choice, life truly becomes sweet.