WATCH: Gold found in Karachi's Malir River?

Several people, including women and children, flock to site with digging tools, hoping to unearth gold particles

October 11, 2025

People can be seen trying to find gold particles from the Malir River in Karachi on October 11, 2025.
KARACHI: A large number of people flocked to the Korangi Causeway along Karachi’s Malir River on Saturday after reports surfaced of gold particles found in the riverbed.

Following the social media posts, several people, including women and children, arrived at the site carrying digging tools, hoping to unearth particles of the precious metal from the riverbed.

Dozens of people can be seen digging pits in different spots along the river, while videos of the search went viral on social media.

It is worth mentioning that the area along the Korangi Causeway is known for being a garbage dumping site and for pollution caused by industrial waste.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any gold has actually been discovered in the area.

