Kate's reaction to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's ‘desperate' bid for support

Kate Middleton’s thoughts and help for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie come out

Kate Middleton’s thoughts about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s desperate situation has come into view.

An insider has just shed light on Kate Middleton’s reaction to everything that’s been going on with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice has been revealed.

The insider shared everything with Closer magazine during one of their most recent chats, and began by saying that the princess is trying to “tread carefully” with the sisters because of “an unspoken understanding” they have as mothers.

A big reason for this is their parents’ media scrutiny that’s picked up significantly since Sarah Ferguson’s old email to Jeffrey Epstein got leaked by the Mail on Sunday.

In it, she apologized to the convicted sex offender for having to bash him, and it was later revealed that it was due to her fears surrounding a lawsuit from his end.

Now an insider has revealed, “Kate’s spoken to Eugenie and Beatrice over the phone” the “explosive ordeal they’re going through at the moment. She knows it must be awful for them going through such public scrutiny, and she’s completely torn over what to do.”

“On one hand, she has a real bond with the girls, but she doesn’t want to be involved in such a grim case.”

All the while “Eugenie and Beatrice are desperate for her support” and according to the insider, while “she wants to be there for them,” a part of her “knows they are likely to be tarred by the same brush as their parents.”

Plus, “they don’t necessarily see each other constantly, but when they do, there’s genuine warmth and support there.”

“There is an understanding from the Wales family of how difficult this has all been for the girls” and “they know it’s not their fault and they know it’s not fair,” the source concluded by saying.