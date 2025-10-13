 
New Meghan Markle show falls flat as expert says royal drama can't be repeated

Meghan Markle told her Netflix show disappoints as she has already told her royal story

October 13, 2025

Meghan Markle’s new show underperforms as public loses interest in royal drama
A PR expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hit Netflix documentary was successful because it gave people an inside look at why they left the Royal family.

Speaking with The Express, PR expert Edward Coram-James said he believes the public’s interest was mainly about the drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal exit.

And that kind of story can only be told once, he noted, hinting at the reason why Meghan’s series With Love, Meghan, failed to grab similar views.

According to Coram-James, once the story about leaving the monarchy has been told, it is hard to keep the same level of public interest.

He said, “The success of the Harry & Meghan doc was built on a finite resource: the public's insatiable curiosity about their decision to leave the royal family and the drama surrounding it.

“It was a one-time, explosive event,” the expert added.

"They pulled back the curtain on the monarchy, and that is a story you can only tell once.”

