Muridke cleared of TLP protesters as normalcy returns to twin cities

Normalcy began returning to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday, as the police reportedly cleared Muridke of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters and reopened key roads to traffic.

According to police sources, the protest sit-in was brought to an end through a successful operation on Sunday night, after which the GT Road was cleared and reopened for regular traffic.

With the situation gradually stabilising, all connecting roads between Islamabad and Rawalpindi have now been reopened for commuters. In Rawalpindi, educational institutions resumed operations after a four-day suspension, while commercial activity also picked up pace, as shops and business centres reopened along Murree Road. Traffic on Murree Road and other adjoining routes was reported to be flowing smoothly.

However, the road from Murree Road leading to Faizabad remained closed, and the Metro Bus Service linking the two cities was still non-operational.

Authorities confirmed that mobile phone and data services had been fully restored across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, facilitating improved communication for residents.

Additionally, several key arteries including the IJP Road, Double Road, Expressway, and the route from Double Road to Ninth Avenue were reopened for vehicular traffic, easing movement across major junctions in the city.

The clearance operation in Muridke followed several days of unrest after TLP launched a protest march from Lahore to Islamabad. The group’s mobilisation prompted widespread concern among government officials, political parties, and the general public.

On Sunday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, appealed to the TLP leadership to end their march. He urged the group to extend support to the government and the armed forces during the country’s challenging circumstances.

Sanaullah noted that various political and religious entities had expressed serious reservations over the demonstration and called for political unity in the national interest.

In Lahore, the protest turned violent, leading to clashes between TLP supporters and law enforcement personnel.

According to DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, at least 112 police officers were injured, and more than 100 protesters were taken into custody. Reports indicated that demonstrators vandalised the Shahdara Town police station and caused damage to both public infrastructure and private property.

In a separate but related development, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday to discuss the overall law and order and security situation prevailing in the country.

The high-level meeting included a detailed review of counter-terrorism strategies and other significant national security concerns. Minister Naqvi briefed the premier on the current state of internal security and outlined the steps being implemented by the Interior Ministry to maintain peace and stability.

PM Shehbaz commended Naqvi and his team for their efforts in managing the situation and stressed the importance of maintaining consistent, well-coordinated, and effective measures to safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.

He reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to ensuring the rule of law and reiterated that the protection of public life and the complete eradication of terrorism remain top priorities of the administration.