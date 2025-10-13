King Charles caught off guard by Prince Harry's new demand

Prince Harry’s new request raises King Charles concerns

Prince Harry’s latest request reportedly making things more difficult between him and King Charles, a new report has revealed.

According to Radar Online, the Duke of Sussex has attempted to bring back full police protection in the UK.

Harry recently wrote to the new Home Secretary asking for a review of his security while in Britain, which some say has upset the King.

Since leaving royal duties in 2020 and moving to the US, Harry no longer gets full-time security paid by the public.

A source has now shared that Harry’s request has raised fresh concerns inside the palace, especially since royal rules prevent the King from getting involved in government decisions.

"It's not going to help matters," the insider told the publication about Harry and Charles’ reconciliation efforst. "We're back to where we were."

They added, "If you put yourself in the mind of a father who is repeatedly told he should and could intervene, that is not very helpful, complicates matters and shows a lack of understanding about the reality of the situation."