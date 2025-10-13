Lionel Messi back with Argentina after missing Venezuela game

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Bolivia at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. — AFP/File

Argentina's Lionel Messi has rejoined the national squad following his absence from their recent victory against Venezuela in a friendly game.

The 38-year-old, who was called up by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni to play against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, missed the October 10 game after being allowed to play in Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer (MLS) game against Atlanta the following day.

Miami required Messi's presence for the penultimate MLS match of the regular season, as the team is aiming for a higher position on the Eastern Conference table, which was given by his country, which is an exceptional case.

Earlier in the week, Miami coach Javier Mascherano had said that the team needs Messi and he would welcome him if he is allowed to play on October 11 between the two Argentina friendlies, but also said that he did not understand whether it is possible or not.

Messi was impressive in Miami's 4-0 win, scoring the first goal. The match was the team's final at Chase Stadium, as the Herons will move into its new home, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026.

Messi is expected to play again at Chase Stadium in a match between Argentina and Puerto Rico on October 14 after making a return to the national team.

"The match will serve as part of the preparation for upcoming commitments and will allow the technical staff to fine-tune details," Argentina said in a statement.

"Leo's return generates great anticipation and promises a spectacular atmosphere for this new international challenge."