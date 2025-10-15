 
'Biometric Tunnel' unveiled in Dubai to identify suspects via walking style

Tunnel uses AI and machine learning to study person’s movements within five seconds

By
Sibt-e-Arif


October 15, 2025

This undated image shows a person walks through ‘Biometric Tunnel’ in Dubai. — reporter
Dubai police have introduced an advanced "Biometric Tunnel", a new system that identifies suspect by their walking style and body movements.

Developed by Dubiometrics and presented at GITEX Global 2025, the tunnel uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to study a person’s movements within five seconds.

It creates a unique motion fingerprint based on joint movement, walking rhythm, and body balance.

Officials say the technology will make forensic work faster and more accurate. It will also help strengthen police investigations and ensure justice.

The project aims to replace traditional identification parades with a new “Biometric Parade”, allowing investigators to recognise individuals through motion analysis.

The system also combines facial, ear, and body measurements to support criminal investigations when normal identification methods are not possible.

In Dubai, even the way a person walks could now reveal who they really are.

