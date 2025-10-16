Pakistan suspends Afghan cargo transport in aftermath of border clashes

Trucks carrying goods pass through the zero-point Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan. — APF/File

All terminals directed to offload containers loaded on vehicles.

Karachi Port and Port Qasim also stop clearance operations.

Long queues of TP (transit) containers at (SAPT): customs sources.



KARACHI: Amin ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan owing to violent border clashes, Islamabad has suspended cargo transport under the Afghan Transit Trade from Karachi ports, The News reported on Thursday.

Following the directives issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), all port terminals have begun offloading containers already loaded onto vehicles.

The decision to suspend the Afghan Transit Trade, made during a meeting at the Directorate of Transit Trade Headquarters, Customs House Karachi under chairmanship of Afghan Transit Trade Director General (DG) comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours.

Both countries have been engaged in fierce border clashes in recent days first triggered after Pakistani forces acted in self-defence while responding to unprovoked overnight attack by the Taliban forces and India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) alias Fitna al-Khawarij last week.

The skirmishes saw Pakistan carrying out "precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from Afghan territory" resulting in the elimination of more than 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated terrorists.

The fighting once again erupted this week, prompting Pakistan to carry out precision strikes against key Taliban positions in Afghanistan's Kandahar province. The two sides, since then, agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire on the request of the Afghan Taliban regime on Wednesday.

The friction between Islamabad and Kabul are primarily driven by the latter's reluctance to act against terrorist groups, operating from Afghan soil, in the backdrop of rising terror attacks in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Transit Trade has been suspended indefinitely, under the Customs General Order, as customs stations at Quetta and Peshawar have no remaining capacity to accommodate additional containers.

All the terminals have been directed to offload containers already loaded on vehicles for Afghan transit trade, cancel all Afghan transit gate passes, and halt the transportation. All the terminals at Karachi Port and Port Qasim have stopped clearance operations for Afghan transit trade.

According to customs sources, there are long queues of TP (transit) containers at South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT), with hundreds of containers loaded on trucks waiting. Many others are stuck en route to Quetta and Peshawar. Drivers are waiting for the border to reopen.