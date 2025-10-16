Jennifer Lopez makes shock confession about love

Jennifer Lopez states she has never experienced love

Jennifer Lopez does not believe she has experienced true love as of yet.

The 56-year-old star has been married and divorced four times and suggested that the men in her life were "not capable" of giving her the love she truly wanted.

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Jennifer said: "What I learned, is not that I'm not loveable - it's that they're not capable... They don't have it in them.”

She continued, "And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriages. All of it. But...."

The Kiss of the Spider Woman star did however that the problem from her side in the relationship was that "I didn't love myself" at the time.

JLo separated from actor Ben Affleck after two years of marriage in 2024 and explained that the experience has changed her perspective on life for the better.

The Get On The Floor singer said: "When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it really made me journey into - I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist, I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm gonna f*****' figure this s*** out if it kills me.'"

Jennifer, who shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, continued: "Now I'm able to sit here in a much more self-assured, self-aware way of the things that have happened to me, whether my mother, my father, in my own life, how I learned to love, how I felt neglected - all the things that are in your head as a person - and know who I am and just really appreciate that person.”

"(I) feel really comfortable and good in being myself, all the good parts and all the kind of complicated things," she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January and recently the actress revealed that she has had a wonderful summer after she was able to find the “joy” in her life.