King Charles has a face-to-face meeting with Indigenous Brazilian leader: Pic

The official Instagram of the British royal family has just released an image of King Charles alongside a well known Indigenous Brazilian leader and environmentalist.

The guest in question is the Indigenous Brazilian leader and environmentalist Chief Raoni Metuktire.

Their meeting took place at St James’s Palace, and included both the monarch with “scientists, business leaders and indigenous voices for a reception with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance - an organisation established by His Majesty as Prince of Wales in 2020.”

According to the caption of the Instagram post, the also noted that “the evening followed a day of vital discussions exploring the relationships between Nature and human health, bringing together experts from across the globe to share knowledge and innovative solutions.”

Check it out Below:



