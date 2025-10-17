Four terrorists killed as security forces foil TTP's suicide attack in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army soldiers patrol in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

Security forces have thwarted a suicide attack carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alias Fitna al-Khawarij, in North Waziristan, the security sources said on Friday.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the forces' camp, followed by an attempt to enter the compound by three terrorists.

The three terrorists attempting to enter the camp were gunned down by the forces via timely and courageous action, bringing the total number of killed terrorists to four.

The security forces suffered no loss in the foiled attack.

Today's failed attack brings the total number of Afghan Taliban -backed TTP terrorists killed in the past two days to 88, noted the security sources.

On Thursday, Pakistan Army eliminated 45 to 50 militants belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij while thwarting an infiltration attempt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid border tensions with Afghanistan.

The group of militants were trying to infiltrate Pakistan's border while taking advantage of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Before that, 34 terrorists were killed in three intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in KP's North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu districts from October 13 to 15.

The recent operations come amid escalation between Islamabad and Kabul, following the Afghan regime’s reluctance to act against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil amid a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Following cross-border attacks, the Pakistani Armed Forces carried out precision strikes against key Taliban positions in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, successfully destroying multiple strongholds in response to recent aggression.

A day ago, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire at the request of the Afghan Taliban regime following days of border clashes.

Since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the border.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by proscribed groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former's territory.