Timothée Chalamet receives major praise from Josh O'Connor

Timothée Chalamet deemed as ‘refreshing' by Josh O'Connor

Josh O'Connor just called Timothée Chalamet's ambition "refreshing."

Earlier this year, the Wonka star made headlines when he boldly expressed his ambitions for "greatness" in acting during his acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Addressing the audience, the A Complete Unknown actor revealed that he was "in pursuit of greatness," adding, "I know people don't usually talk like that, but I wanna be one of the greats, I'm inspired by the greats."

In a candid interview with British GQ, Josh O’Connor said that he loved Chalamet’s honesty and ambition.

"I found it so refreshing, someone being like, 'No, I want to be f**king great,'" the Challengers star stated.

However, O’Connor then acknowledged that the Dune talent has already achieved so much success.

"But my first thoughts were like, OK, one, you already are," the 35-year-old said.

O’Connor continued, "You did it, mate. But then the other thing was like, Great that you want that, but I hope you want that in your real life too, and I hope it doesn't only become greatness in acting."

"I hope it's greatness in, I don't know, friendship or in being a great son - which I'm sure he is, I'm sure he's all those things too, but I hope that that doesn't become your sole focus," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Timothée Chalamet bagged a SAG award in February for portraying the music icon Bob Dylan, in the biographical film, A Complete Unknown.