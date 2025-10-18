Major fire erupts on skyscraper scaffolding in Hong Kong’s central district

A fierce fire tore through scaffolding encasing a commercial high-rise in Hong Kong’s bustling Central business district on Saturday afternoon, October 18.



The blaze sent plumes of high thick black smoke over the city skyline and prompted a major emergency response.

The fire started around 4:00 p.m. at Chinachem Tower in the Connaught Road Central.

With powerful winds, the flames quickly ran along the exterior scaffolding of the building forming a dramatic effect of a tower of fire that could be seen across the district.

At 4:36 p.m (local time), the Fire Services Department labelled the incident as a No. 3 alarm, which indicated a massive mobilization of resources.

The emergency crews faced a challenging scenario. About 50 occupants of the building escaped the building successfully. However, reports of three people trapped in an elevator within the building. Witnesses also heard loud explosions which instilled fear in people.

The intensity of the fire and the resulting dense smoke prompted medical emergencies.

Three men and one woman were taken to Queen Mary Hospital to get immediate treatment after they claimed to have been feeling unwell because of the dense smoke.

The firefighters fought the fire from multiple angles deploying two water jets and two breathing apparatus teams.

Aerial ladder platforms were also used to put out the fire with water and five ambulances stood by the scene.

The incident caused a great inconvenience in the heart of the city.

The Transport Department introduced complete road blockages on parts of Connaught Road Central and Des Voeux Road Central and tram services were also discontinued in some parts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.