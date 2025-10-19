Did Mitchell Starc really break Shoaib Akhtar's fastest delivery record in India ODI?

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (left) during the first ODI match against India on October 19, 2025 and Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar. — AFP

PERTH: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc sent fans into a frenzy during the first ODI against India on Sunday when one of his deliveries was recorded at an eye-popping 176.5 km/h.

The left-arm quick’s opening delivery to former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was clocked at 176.5 km/h, sparking speculation that Starc had broken Shoaib Akhtar's world record (161.3 km/h) for the fastest delivery in international cricket.

However, the figure was soon corrected, with officials clarifying that the speed gun had malfunctioned.

Australia downed India in the rain-shortened 26-over contest by seven wickets, chasing down the 137-run target in 21.1 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Captain Mitchell Marsh remained the top-scorer with 46 off 52 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes.

Batting first, India had posted 136 for nine, driven by KL Rahul’s 38 off 31 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes.

Starc set the tone early for Australia, dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck, the Indian star's first-ever ODI duck on Australian soil.

The wicket came when Kohli, attempting to push at a length delivery, edged the ball to Cooper Connolly at backward point.

With the dismissal, Starc also became only the second bowler, after England’s James Anderson, to dismiss Kohli for a duck twice in international cricket.

India had already been on the back foot after Rohit Sharma fell for 8 (14) to Josh Hazlewood, leaving the visitors struggling at 13 for 1 in the fourth over.

Starc’s fiery opening spell read 1/22 in six overs, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most lethal new-ball bowlers in world cricket.