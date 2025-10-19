Clinical Australia outclass India by 7 wickets in rain-curtailed Perth ODI

Australia's Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Renshaw celebrate their victory during the first ODI cricket match between Australia and India in Perth on October 19, 2025. — AFP

Australia lead three-match ODI series 1–0.

Rahul top-scores for India with 38 off 31.

India, Australia to play 2nd ODI in Adelaide.

Australia comfortably defeated India by seven wickets under the DLS method in a rain-affected first ODI at Perth Stadium on Sunday, chasing down a revised target of 131 with 29 balls to spare.

Australia's clinical performance with both bat and ball ensured a straightforward victory, reinforcing their dominance in home conditions.

Australia take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India.

After restricting India to 136 for 9 in their allotted 26 overs, Australia's chase was anchored by captain Mitchell Marsh, who remained unbeaten on 46 off 52 balls, striking two fours and three sixes.

Josh Philippe provided strong support with a brisk 37 off 29, while Matt Renshaw finished the job with an unbeaten 21 as Australia reached 131 for 3 in 21.1 overs.

For India, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar claimed one wicket apiece but struggled to contain the hosts' batting lineup.

Earlier, a quickfire 38 off 31 balls from KL Rahul helped India to 136-9 off 26 overs in a rain-affected innings.

In a frustrating start to the three-game series, persistent rain forced the players from the field on multiple occasions, frustrating the Indians, who struggled to build any momentum.

Australian captain Marsh won the toss and chose to field due to the inclement weather in the West Australian capital.

Opening bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were in great touch early, troubling the Indian batsmen with impressive line and movement.

Hazlewood had Rohit Sharma (8) caught at second slip before Starc claimed Virat Kohli for a duck, leaving the visitors reeling at 21-2.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill was caught by wicketkeeper Philippe off Nathan Ellis for 10 before the first rain delay, with India 23-3 after 8.5 overs.

Hazlewood grabbed his second after the resumption when Shreyas Iyer gloved a ball to Philippe before a long delay with India reduced to 45-4.

When they eventually resumed, the game was reduced to 26 overs.

Rahul tried to boost the Indian scoring and smashed two huge sixes, but fell on the boundary going for a third.

Nitish Reddy blasted 19 runs off the last two overs, but the reduced total was proven hard to defend.



— Additional input from AFP