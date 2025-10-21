After giving away titles Prince Andrew has walls close in again

Prince Andrew feels the walls closing in on him again

Despite having forgone his titles Prince Andrew is at risk of suffering another major humiliation, and this time around it may come at the hands of his family.

The reason for this is the upcoming Christmas celebrations which the Royal Family enjoy at Sandringham, but according to insiders, some senior royals are calling on him being stripped of his invitation.

According to a well placed source, “As far as most courtiers and senior royals are concerned it’s quite frankly ridiculous that he’s still being allowed to stay at Royal Lodge and be tolerated anywhere near the threshold.”

The insider also told Heat World, “The likes of William and even Camilla have already insisted they won’t tolerate being in the same room at Christmas or any other event, so the walls are really caving in on Andrew.”

So as it stands “the longer this mess drags on the worse it’s getting for all parties involved.”

“Andrew is totally synonymous with sleaze and dishonesty at this point, there’s barely anyone left inside the Firm that wants anything to do with him, let alone to buy into his ludicrous position that he somehow deserves forgiveness or even a seat at the royal dining table.”