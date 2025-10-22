ATC again issues non-bailable warrant for Aleema Khan in PTI's Nov 26 protest case

PTI founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan. — AFP/File

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah presides over hearing.

Court directs Aleema to furnish 2 new surety bonds.

Show-cause notice issued to Rawalpindi SP.

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday once again issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan in connection with cases related to the PTI’s protest on November 26 last year.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while presiding over the hearing, issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema for the fourth time after she failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

On November 26 last year, PTI supporters entered Islamabad in defiance of a ban on public gatherings and clashed with law enforcement agencies near D-Chowk. Police used teargas to disperse the crowd.

The former ruling party’s three-day protests were abruptly ended after fierce clashes erupted between the law enforcers and the protesters.

The November 26, 2024, protest was aimed at building pressure on the government to release the PTI founder. The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition’s no-trust motion in April 2022.

During today’s hearing, the ATC judge ordered the forfeiture of Aleema’s surety bonds worth Rs100,000 to the state and issued a show-cause notice to her guarantor, Umar Sharif, directing him to submit a reply by October 24.

Additionally, the court directed Imran Khan’s sister to furnish two new surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

The ATC also issued show-cause notices to Rawalpindi SP Rao Muhammad Saad and DSP Naeem for contempt of court, declaring their reports regarding Aleema’s disappearance as bogus. The court summoned both officers in-person on October 24.

Expressing displeasure, the judge questioned how Aleema Khan could be in hiding while her media talks outside Adiala Jail continued to air.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until October 24.