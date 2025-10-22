Pakistani student delegation visits key institutions in Ankara

Students delegation poses for a picture with Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid. — Supplied

A delegation of high-achieving Pakistani students, visiting Turkiye under the Prime Minister’s initiative to reward academic excellence, spent a productive day exploring major cultural and educational institutions in Ankara.

Led by Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid, the group began with a visit to Anıtkabir, where they laid a wreath and paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a statement released by the Pakistani embassy in Ankara read.

Advertisement

The students then visited the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), receiving a briefing on Turkiye’s higher education system and scholarship opportunities. They also interacted with Pakistani scholars currently studying in Turkiye.

At the Middle East Technical University (METU), the delegation attended a session on academic programs and research, followed by discussions with faculty and students.

The visit concluded at the Presidential National Library, where students explored modern learning resources and gained insight into Turkiye’s emphasis on education and culture.