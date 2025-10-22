At least 72 dacoits lay down arms in Shikarpur surrender ceremony

Dacoits from Sindh’s riverine (katcha) area lay down their weapons during a surrender ceremony at Police Lines in Shikarpur, October 22, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Several most-wanted among surrendered dacoits.

Combined bounty on surrendered dacoits over Rs60m.

Rocket launchers, anti-aircraft guns among weapons recovered.



SHIKARPUR: At least 72 dacoits from the riverine (katcha) area of Sindh laid down their weapons on Wednesday during a surrender ceremony held at Police Lines in Shikarpur.

The ceremony comes a day after the Sindh Home Department issued its first-ever structured surrender policy for dacoits operating in the riverine areas of Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

Advertisement

Several most-wanted dacoits, with bounties of millions on their heads, were among those who surrendered before the police during the ceremony.

The combined bounty on the heads of the surrendered dacoits was over Rs60 million.

The ceremony also included a display of the surrendered modern weapons, including Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers, and anti-aircraft guns, among others.

Among the surrendered individuals was notorious dacoit Nisar Sabzoi, who had 82 cases registered against him across several police stations and carried a bounty of Rs3 million.

The surrendered dacoits also included Sukhio Teghani, wanted in 49 cases and a bounty of Rs6 million.

Others surrendered dacoits were Ladu Teghani, Sonaro Teghani, Jammo Teghani, Milan alias Wahid Ali alias Wajo Teghani, Gulzar Teghani, Ghulam Hussain alias Namo Teghani, and Noor Din Teghani.

Speaking at the event, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said that the provincial government had instructed police and Rangers to establish peace in the area and encourage dacoits to surrender.

Acknowledging community elders’ role in the process, he said that their cooperation was essential to making the surrender policy successful.

Lanja said that the Sindh government will help those who surrender become responsible citizens.

However, he clarified that the surrendered dacoits will still face the law.

The Sindh home minister affirmed that the provincial government planned to provide jobs and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) cards to the communities in the riverine areas.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon asserted that the law and order situation was improving in the region.

However, he said that Ghotki's riverine areas have yet to be fully cleared.

The Sindh IGP revealed that at least 171 dacoits have been killed, while 421 were arrested in multiple police operations.